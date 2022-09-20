General Mills FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 20, 2022 1:12 PM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.72B (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
