American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) admitted that hackers gained access to customers' personal data via a phishing attack.

"In July 2022 we discovered that an unauthorized actor compromised the email accounts of a limited number of American Airlines team members," the airline said in a letter mailed to affected parties. "Upon discovery of the incident, we secured the applicable email accounts and engaged a third party cybersecurity forensic firm to conduct a forensic investigation to determine the nature and the scope of the incident."

Shares of the Texas-based airline fell 1.65% in the latter half of Tuesday’s trading.

