American Airlines discloses hack affecting ‘limited number’ of customers
Sep. 20, 2022 1:13 PM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor1 Comment
American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) admitted that hackers gained access to customers' personal data via a phishing attack.
"In July 2022 we discovered that an unauthorized actor compromised the email accounts of a limited number of American Airlines team members," the airline said in a letter mailed to affected parties. "Upon discovery of the incident, we secured the applicable email accounts and engaged a third party cybersecurity forensic firm to conduct a forensic investigation to determine the nature and the scope of the incident."
Shares of the Texas-based airline fell 1.65% in the latter half of Tuesday’s trading.
