SPAC Fox Wayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) plans to merge with live streaming platform Clover.

The deal is expected to close in Q1 2023, with the combined company to be called Clover Media. Shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq.

Fox Wayne said it plans to issue 15.8M shares for the transaction, representing consideration of $157.5M. The deal should generate proceeds of nearly $14 million for the combined company, assuming no redemptions by Fox Wayne shareholders.

In March, Fox Wayne announced that it and Aerami Therapeutics had mutually terminated their planned merger due to unfavorable market conditions.