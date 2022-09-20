FDA warns of potential cybersecurity risk for a Medtronic insulin pump system
Sep. 20, 2022 1:49 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday issued a safety alert about a potential cybersecurity risk for an insulin pump system developed by medical device company Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).
- The alert was issued for MDT's MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pump System.
- "There is a potential issue associated with the communication protocol for the pump system that could allow unauthorized access to the pump system," the FDA said in a statement.
- The MiniMed 600 series pump system has parts that communicate wirelessly, such as the insulin pump and the glucose monitoring monitor, that make it susceptible to cybersecurity risks.
- "If the unauthorized access occurs, the pump's communication protocol could be compromised, which may cause the pump to deliver too much or too little insulin," the regulatory agency said.
- The FDA added that it was not aware of any reports related to the cybersecurity vulnerability.
- MDT stock -2.1% to $87.83 in afternoon trading.
