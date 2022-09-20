Baird analyst David Tarantino views Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) as an attractive stock ahead of the company’s fiscal first quarter earnings report on Thursday.

“We see potential for FQ1-23 comps/EPS to reach projections, and with indications that casual dining industry sales have strengthened to date in September, we expect management to at least maintain its full-year outlook for [fiscal year] 2023,” he said. “Although plenty of macro risk factors remain, we continue to believe Darden can perform well on a relative basis if a tougher economic scenario were to unfold.”

Tarantino said that the downside risk is therefore more than made up for by the upside potential. He cited the restaurant operator’s above-trend sales performance during the Great Recession as a key indicator of resilience even in a tough macro environment.

“Although we acknowledge risks related to the external backdrop heading into the balance of F2023, we are optimistic DRI's internal drivers can help the company to fuel good relative performance in a scenario in which the spending backdrop becomes more challenging,” he concluded. “For perspective, during the rather severe 2008-2009 recession, DRI's blended comps averaged -1.6% compared to -4.3% for Knapp-Track.”

Tarantino reiterated an “Outperform” rating on the stock alongside a $134 price target. While the price target suggests only very modest upside from Tuesday’s trading range, Tarantino clarified that he and his team intend to update their target following the earnings report “with a bias toward increasing our valuation assumption” if their predictions of an earnings beat come to fruition.

