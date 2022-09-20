Vera Bradley hires new CEO
- Jacqueline Ardrey has been appointed as president and CEO of handbag brand Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA).
- Ardrey holds over 25 years of experience in multi-channel retail enterprises. Since 2018, she has held the post of President at home furnishings and seasonal décor catalog retailer Grandin Road, part of the Qurate Retail Group.
- She will assume the new role on Nov 1, 2022, replacing Robert Wallstrom who is retiring. Wallstrom will work closely with Ardrey through Dec 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.
- Ardrey will also join the company's board of directors on Nov 1, 2022.
