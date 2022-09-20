Vera Bradley hires new CEO

Sep. 20, 2022 2:02 PM ETVera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Jacqueline Ardrey has been appointed as president and CEO of handbag brand Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA).
  • Ardrey holds over 25 years of experience in multi-channel retail enterprises. Since 2018, she has held the post of President at home furnishings and seasonal décor catalog retailer Grandin Road, part of the Qurate Retail Group.
  • She will assume the new role on Nov 1, 2022, replacing Robert Wallstrom who is retiring. Wallstrom will work closely with Ardrey through Dec 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.
  • Ardrey will also join the company's board of directors on Nov 1, 2022.
 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.