Comcast succeeds in test of tech for full-network 10G-powered speeds

Sep. 20, 2022 2:06 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

A View Of The Comcast Center

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) says it's pulled off a successful test of technology it wants to use to deploy multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds throughout its entire broadband network.
  • The company had previously completed successful tests of so-called 10G network and modem technologies, including a complete network-to-home 10G loop.
  • Now it's set to begin live trials of multi-gig symmetrical services (upload and download) powered by 10G and the DOCSIS 4.0 standard, and says it will offer the services to customers before the end of 2023.
  • The most recent test demonstrated delivery of Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0 services over newly designed FDX amplifiers that make it "dramatically easier" to deliver 10G benefits more widely.
  • Earlier in September, Comcast (CMCSA) announced it was launching a nationwide rollout of multi-gigabit speeds for its Internet service.

Comments (1)

