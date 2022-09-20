Comcast succeeds in test of tech for full-network 10G-powered speeds
Sep. 20, 2022 2:06 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) says it's pulled off a successful test of technology it wants to use to deploy multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds throughout its entire broadband network.
- The company had previously completed successful tests of so-called 10G network and modem technologies, including a complete network-to-home 10G loop.
- Now it's set to begin live trials of multi-gig symmetrical services (upload and download) powered by 10G and the DOCSIS 4.0 standard, and says it will offer the services to customers before the end of 2023.
- The most recent test demonstrated delivery of Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0 services over newly designed FDX amplifiers that make it "dramatically easier" to deliver 10G benefits more widely.
- Earlier in September, Comcast (CMCSA) announced it was launching a nationwide rollout of multi-gigabit speeds for its Internet service.
Comments (1)