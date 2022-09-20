Intercept touts Ocaliva benefit in transplant-free survival in liver disease type

Sep. 20, 2022 2:10 PM ETIntercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Diseased liver on abstract medical background. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) demonstrated a transplant-free survival benefit in patients with primary biliary cholangitis based on clinical trial and real-world data compared to those who didn't receive the treatment.
  • Patients on Ocaliva had ~70% lower relative risk of death or liver transplant than control patients at any point during the six-year follow-up.
  • The primary outcome -- time to first occurrence of liver failure or death -- favored Ocaliva in the phrase 3 POISE study compared to patients from real-world databases.
  • Results were published in the journal Gastroenterology.
