Intercept touts Ocaliva benefit in transplant-free survival in liver disease type
Sep. 20, 2022 2:10 PM ETIntercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) demonstrated a transplant-free survival benefit in patients with primary biliary cholangitis based on clinical trial and real-world data compared to those who didn't receive the treatment.
- Patients on Ocaliva had ~70% lower relative risk of death or liver transplant than control patients at any point during the six-year follow-up.
- The primary outcome -- time to first occurrence of liver failure or death -- favored Ocaliva in the phrase 3 POISE study compared to patients from real-world databases.
- Results were published in the journal Gastroenterology.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Intercept (ICPT) as a buy with strong marks for momentum and profitability.
Comments