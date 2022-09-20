Neovasc puts further development of its Tiara transcatheter treatment on hold
Sep. 20, 2022 2:48 PM ETNeovasc Inc. (NVCN), NVCN:CABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) on Tuesday said it would put on hold further development of its Tiara device for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease.
- The company will additionally put the European CE-Marking regulatory approval process on hold for the device.
- "Strategically, the Company believes this is the best use of its financial and workforce resources," NVCN said in a statement.
- Neovasc (NVCN) added that increased complexity, cost and "ever-increasing" regulatory hurdles were also factors that led to the decision.
- The company also presented interim data from a clinical trial in Israel for its Reducer device for the treatment of patients with microvascular disease, which is a heart disease that affects the walls and inner lining of coronary artery blood vessels.
- The data from the first 11 patients in the trial suggested improvements in objective measures of blood flow in the microvascular system of the heart.
- The interim data was presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference held from Sept. 16-19.
- NVCN stock -1.5% to $6.50 in afternoon trading.
Comments (2)