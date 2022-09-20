Neovasc puts further development of its Tiara transcatheter treatment on hold

Sep. 20, 2022 2:48 PM ETNeovasc Inc. (NVCN), NVCN:CABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments

3D rendering blue transparent human heart with red vein illustration

Jolygon/iStock via Getty Images

  • Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) on Tuesday said it would put on hold further development of its Tiara device for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease.
  • The company will additionally put the European CE-Marking regulatory approval process on hold for the device.
  • "Strategically, the Company believes this is the best use of its financial and workforce resources," NVCN said in a statement.
  • Neovasc (NVCN) added that increased complexity, cost and "ever-increasing" regulatory hurdles were also factors that led to the decision.
  • The company also presented interim data from a clinical trial in Israel for its Reducer device for the treatment of patients with microvascular disease, which is a heart disease that affects the walls and inner lining of coronary artery blood vessels.
  • The data from the first 11 patients in the trial suggested improvements in objective measures of blood flow in the microvascular system of the heart.
  • The interim data was presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference held from Sept. 16-19.
  • NVCN stock -1.5% to $6.50 in afternoon trading.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.