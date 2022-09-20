Senator Joe Manchin said Tuesday he will release tomorrow the complete details of his plan to streamline the energy permitting process, as he blamed "revenge politics" for opposition to his proposal from Republicans and liberal Democrats.

Manchin said the plan contains specific language addressing the Mountain Valley Pipeline, proposing to "require the relevant agencies to take all necessary actions to permit the construction and operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and give the D.C. Circuit jurisdiction over any further litigation."

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN), owns 48% of the long-stalled MVP project, with smaller stakes held by partners NextEra Energy (NEE), Consolidated Edison (ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources (RGCO).

Manchin expects Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will include the permitting proposal with a short-term spending package later this month, ensuring a better chance at passage.

The senator has been making the case that Republicans would not get another chance to achieve the permitting reform they and their supporters in the energy industry have sought for years, but Republicans have balked at supporting a bill they have not yet seen.

Manchin demanded Congress pass an energy permitting bill as a condition for his vote in support of the Democrats' climate and healthcare bill, which became the Inflation Reduction Act.