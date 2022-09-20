Binance gets OK to offer more crypto services for retail, institutional investors in Dubai
Sep. 20, 2022 3:17 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has secured regulatory approval to offer a wider string of services to qualified Dubai-based retail and institutional investors, it said in a Tuesday blog post.
- The crypto mammoth received the Minimal Viable Product from the city's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority after getting in-principle approval for the MVP license in March.
- In Dubai, Binance can now open a client money account with a domestic bank as well as provide operate a crypto exchange and offer services in payments, remittance and custody, the blog read.
- The move comes as Binance seeks to expand its global footprint specifically within the United Arab Emirates, a hub spot for the emerging space where a slew of crypto-related firms have pursued regulatory approval. Some of those firms include Blockchain.com, OKX and FTX.
- Previously, (Aug. 26) Binance to accelerate blockchain sector in Busan, South Korea.
