Gold prices fell to their lowest in more than two years on Tuesday, as investors prepared to a widely expected lig interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve tomorrow.

Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) for September delivery closed -0.4% to $1,659.70/oz, the lowest settlement value for a front-month contract since April 3, 2020.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (GDXJ), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS)

Gold equities are showing broad losses in Tuesday's trading, including (NEM) -3.3%, (GOLD) -3.2%, (AUY) -3.8%, (KGC) -3.3%, (IAG) -7%, (GFI) -4.4%, (NGD) -4.5%, (BTG) -4.1%.

"A further slide to the mid-$1,500/oz level is possible," UBS Wealth Management said. "With 10-year U.S. real yield expectations breaking above 1% and a stronger U.S. dollar, we see further outflows from ETFs and futures over coming months."

Gold enthusiasts at the Denver Gold Forum this week are optimistic over the longer term, predicting bullion prices will reach $1,806.10 by year-end, according to the average estimate in a survey at the annual gathering.

Citing the Fed's determination to bring down inflation through tighter monetary policy, causing higher U.S. real rates and a stronger dollar, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo expects gold to fall to $1,600/oz by year-end.