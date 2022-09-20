Ford's guidance shocker drags down some auto peers but not Tesla

The selling pressure on shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) picked up Tuesday afternoon with shares down 11.82% to represent more than $7B worth of market cap wiped out since before the automaker's guidance update.

On Wall Street, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney expressed surprised with the Q3 earnings pre-announcement due to the progress that Ford was thought to have made on supply chain bottlenecks.

Bank of America analyst John Murphy noted that broader macro news suggested supply chains were incrementally better over the last few months, which added to the shock over the parts shortage issue.

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan said that given the supply chain volatility within the industry after the pandemic, the Q3 supply disruption and inventory build issue is disappointing, although not concerning longer term. He reminded that General Motors (GM) had very similar production issues in Q2. "On the other hand, the $1B in inflationary costs is concerning as these costs could persist into Q4 and 2023," warned Langan.

Ford's (F) warnings appeared to have impacted other auto stocks as well as investors start to eye Q3 earnings. General Motors (GM) fell 5.14% on Tuesday, Stellantis (STLA) was off 3.45%, and Honda Motor (HMC) shed 2.05%.

EV players Rivian Automotive (RIVN) -3.55%, Lucid Group (LCID) -3.53%, and Fisker (FSR) -2.66% were also lower amid concerns of more production delays due to supply chain issues of their own. The EV sector is also showing sensitivity to high interest rate risk and risk-off market trading sentiment.

Tesla (TSLA) showed a slight gain of 0.18% with its supply chain issues seen moving away from a heavy reliance on China. Meanwhile, XPeng (XPEV) +2.88% and Li Auto (LI) +1.19% perked up with some news out of Hong Kong on a relaxing of hotel COVID rules raising hopes incrementally that Beijing will move off a zero-tolerance China policy.

