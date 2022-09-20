The shutdown of a key Abbott (NYSE:ABT) baby formula manufacturing plant due to suspected contamination and the nationwide shortage of product that followed earlier this year was the result of a "confluence of systemic vulnerabilities," according to a US FDA report on the matter.

The FDA came up with 15 key findings and recommendations based on interviews with agency staff. They fall under the following areas: modernizing the agency's data systems; optimizing the FDA's emergency response capabilities; boosting the agency's foods workforce; FDA oversight needs to focus on industry accountability; and the agency needs to work more with stakeholders to close scientific gaps and build a more robust regulatory program.

The agency said that throughout the fall, it will form working groups to tackle the recommendations.

The FDA noted that it has started making some changes. "The agency has already initiated discussions to enhance its emergency operations capabilities and optimization, as well as considerations regarding the agency’s role in the food supply chain, its current capabilities, and how additional resources and authorities could enhance future capabilities," Steven Solomon, the director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine who led the review, said in the introduction.

Abbott (ABT) voluntarily recalled baby formula produced at its Sturgis, Mich. facility earlier this year following reports several infants were sickened by cronobacter bacteria linked to the product.

The company resumed production of Similac at the Michigan plant in late August.