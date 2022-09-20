ICF awarded $12M digital modernization and laboratory informatics contract

Sep. 20, 2022 4:15 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Services recently awarded ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) a new $12M task order to support and modernize public health laboratory informatics and data exchange services for its Laboratory Response Network .
  • The contract has a term of five years, which includes a one-year base and four one-year options.
  • "The ability to quickly exchange test results is critical to ensuring rapid response by public health officials. We have the experience and capabilities to help LRN ramp efforts up quickly in the face of crises to help mitigate the spread of disease and other public health emergencies." said Mark Lee, executive VP for public sector.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.