ICF awarded $12M digital modernization and laboratory informatics contract
Sep. 20, 2022 4:15 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Services recently awarded ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) a new $12M task order to support and modernize public health laboratory informatics and data exchange services for its Laboratory Response Network .
- The contract has a term of five years, which includes a one-year base and four one-year options.
- "The ability to quickly exchange test results is critical to ensuring rapid response by public health officials. We have the experience and capabilities to help LRN ramp efforts up quickly in the face of crises to help mitigate the spread of disease and other public health emergencies." said Mark Lee, executive VP for public sector.
