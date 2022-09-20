IBI Group receives final court order approving Arcadis plan to acquire company

Sep. 20, 2022 4:17 PM ETIBI Group Inc. (IBG:CA), IBIBFIBGBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • IBI Group (TSX:IBG:CA) said it had received a final court order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving its plan of being acquired by Arcadis.
  • The Plan of Arrangement is the acquisition by Arcadis N.V., through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company and Class B Units of IBI Group for cash consideration of C$19.50 per Common Share or Class B Unit.
  • The Plan of Arrangement is expected to become effective on or about September 27.
  • (IBG) will be delisted rom the Toronto Stock Exchange within two to three business days following the completion of the Plan of Arrangement.

