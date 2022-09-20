IBI Group receives final court order approving Arcadis plan to acquire company
- IBI Group (TSX:IBG:CA) said it had received a final court order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving its plan of being acquired by Arcadis.
- The Plan of Arrangement is the acquisition by Arcadis N.V., through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company and Class B Units of IBI Group for cash consideration of C$19.50 per Common Share or Class B Unit.
- The Plan of Arrangement is expected to become effective on or about September 27.
- (IBG) will be delisted rom the Toronto Stock Exchange within two to three business days following the completion of the Plan of Arrangement.
