Aurora Cannabis reports FQ4 results
Sep. 20, 2022 4:17 PM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), ACB:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Aurora Cannabis press release (NASDAQ:ACB): FQ4 Revenue of C$50.22M (-8.4% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to C$12.9 million in Q4 2022 versus C$11.4 million in Q3 2022 but narrowed from C$21.8 million in the prior year period.
- Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on cannabis net revenue was 52% in Q4 2022 versus 57% in the prior quarter and 54% in Q4 2021.
- Net loss for Q4 2022 was C$618.8 million compared to C$134.0 million for the same period in the prior year.
- Reaffirms C$150 to C$170 Million in Annualized Cost Savings by December 31, 2022.
- Strengthens Balance Sheet Through Accretive Debt Reduction Totaling C$155.3 Million in Q4 2022.
- Completed Profitable Acquisition of Thrive Cannabis and Majority Investment in Bevo Farms.
Comments (7)