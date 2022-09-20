Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) unveiled plans Tuesday to collaborate and develop a digital platform that will provide sustainability solutions for hard-to-abate industrial sectors.

The companies said their proposed platform will enable companies in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, cement and steel to collect, measure, report and verify their emissions, while evaluating different decarbonization pathways.

The platform may be extended to other aspects of sustainability efforts, ultimately including workflows such as water sustainability and management, methane emissions measurement, flaring reduction and prevention, and carbon capture and storage.

Schlumberger (SLB) CEO Olivier Le Peuch said the sustainability platform will be a "game changer" for the energy and hard-to-abate industry sector.

