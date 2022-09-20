Beyond Meat suspends COO after weekend arrest

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) announced with a short statement that Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey has been suspended effective immediately.

The company said operations activities will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Operations.

Ramsey was arrested last weekend for terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. The incident stemmed from an altercation in an Arkansas parking garage after a college football game. Ramsey also allegedly bit a man's nose during the altercation. Before joining Beyond Meat (BYND), Ramsey spent three decades at Arkansas-based Tyson Foods where he eventually ran the poultry and McDonald’s businesses.

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) fell 6% on Tuesday. BYND tricked up 0.45% in the after-hours session.