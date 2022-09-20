Stitch Fix GAAP EPS of -$0.89 misses by $0.26, revenue of $481.9M misses by $6.89M

  • Stitch Fix press release (NASDAQ:SFIX): FQ4 GAAP EPS of -$0.89 misses by $0.26.
  • Revenue of $481.9M (-15.6% Y/Y) misses by $6.89M.
  • Active clients of 3,795,000, a decrease of 370,000 or 9% year over year
  • Net revenue per active client of $546, an increase of 8% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $31.8 million.
  • Q1 2023 Outlook: Net Revenue $455-$465M vs. consensus of $524.52M (22)% - (20)% YoY decline, Adjusted EBITDA $(15) million - $(10) million, (3)% - (2)% margin.
  • FY 2023 Outlook: Net revenue to be between $1.76-$1.86B vs. consensus of $2.09B, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $(45) million and $(25) million.
  • Shares -4.66%.

