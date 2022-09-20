Puma Biotechnology, Takeda enter licensing agreement for cancer treatment alisertib
Sep. 20, 2022 4:37 PM ETPuma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI), TAKBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) on Tuesday said it had entered into a licensing agreement with Japanese pharmaceutical major Takeda (NYSE:TAK) for the development and commercialization of investigational cancer treatment alisertib.
- As per the terms of the deal, PBYI be solely responsible for the global development and commercialization of alisertib.
- TAK will get an upfront license fee of $7M and is eligible to get potential milestone payments of up to $287.3M, PBYI said in a statement.
- PBYI will initially focus the development of alisertib for the treatment of two types of breast cancer and small cell lung cancer.
- Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) stock -3.2% to $2.41 after hours. It had earlier closed +6% at $2.49.
