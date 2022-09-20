Omnicell says advance services to drive profitable growth in long-run: Investor Day

Sep. 20, 2022 4:37 PM ETOmnicell, Inc. (OMCL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) sees its transformation to advance service business model to reap benefits in the long-run with contribution of ~20% to 30% of total revenue by 2025, the medication management company said at 2022 Investor Day.
  • The company noted new long-term gross margin targets for SaaS and subscription software is estimated to range between 70% to 75%, and and tech-enabled services gross margin of 50% to 55%.
  • With total addressable market of $90B, Omnicell highlighted its presence in about 80% of all retail pharmacies in the U.S.
  • Reaffirmed Guidance: The company expects its total revenue of $1.9-$2B, representing a 14% to 15% total revenue CAGR; Non-GAAP gross margin of 52% to 53%.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA margin of approximately 23%, reflecting the impact of the current inflationary environment.
  • SaaS and subscription software gross margin of 65% to 70%; and Tech-enabled services gross margin of 40%.
