International Game Technology unit to launch self-serve lottery terminals in Ontario
Sep. 20, 2022 4:41 PM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) said Tuesday its unit IGT Global Solutions was selected by Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) as the primary technology provider of self-serve lottery terminals.
- IGT said this deal marks the first time that self-serve technology will be available to lottery players in Ontario.
- The contract will run till Jun. 2027 and includes 10 additional one-year extension options.
- Terminals will start getting installed in retail locations across Ontario in H2 2023.
- IGT will provide OLG with 1.4K GameTouch 28 self-serve lottery terminals.
- Additional self-serve terminals, like IGT's GameTouch Draw, may also be installed.
- IGT will also provide OLG with its OpenRetail terminal software application, ShowMaker multimedia content creation and management system and retailer advisory services.
Comments