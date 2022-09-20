International Game Technology unit to launch self-serve lottery terminals in Ontario

Sep. 20, 2022 4:41 PM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) said Tuesday its unit IGT Global Solutions was selected by Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) as the primary technology provider of self-serve lottery terminals.
  • IGT said this deal marks the first time that self-serve technology will be available to lottery players in Ontario.
  • The contract will run till Jun. 2027 and includes 10 additional one-year extension options.
  • Terminals will start getting installed in retail locations across Ontario in H2 2023.
  • IGT will provide OLG with 1.4K GameTouch 28 self-serve lottery terminals.
  • Additional self-serve terminals, like IGT's GameTouch Draw, may also be installed.
  • IGT will also provide OLG with its OpenRetail terminal software application, ShowMaker multimedia content creation and management system and retailer advisory services.

