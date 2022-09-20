An indicator of movements for industrial stocks on Tuesday reversed the prior day’s gains to close at a two-month low.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include large-cap industrial companies, slipped 1.2% to close at $88.87 a share. The closing price was the lowest since July 18.

The performance for the ETF’s top holdings was mostly negative.

Chemical maker Dow Inc. (DOW) fell -1.4% to $46.09 a share, the lowest in two years. The company is among the chemical producers that have been caught between higher energy costs and wavering demand.

Honeywell International (HON) edged down -0.9% to $177.01.

General Electric (GE) slipped -0.7% to $66.59 a share.

3M (MMM) was little changed with a 0.1% decline to $116.52.

Boeing (BA) defied the declines with a 0.7% gain to $145.94. Shares rose after Chinese aviation authorities confirmed they had met with the plane maker about returning the 737 MAX jet to commercial service in the country.

Industrial stocks have been under pressure with the expectation that the Federal Reserve will again raise interest rates by 75 basis points as it works to reduce inflation. The central bank will announce its decision at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.