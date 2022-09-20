Wintermute, a crypto market maker, loses $160M to hacker

Sep. 20, 2022 4:45 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute has been hacked for about $160M Tuesday within its decentralized finance operations, though its lending and over-the-counter services were not impacted.
  • "We’ve been hacked for about $160M in our defi operations. Cefi and OTC operations are not affected," Wintermute CEO and Founder Evgeny Gaevoy wrote in a series of Twitter posts.
  • Gaevoy noted that his company, which provides liquidity across a number of avenues, remains solvent "with twice over that amount in equity left." He didn't provide specifics on how the hack came about.
  • The London-based company is treating the issue as a "white hat" event, encouraging the hacker to come forward, Gaevoy said. Wintermute did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
  • Wintermute is joining a growing list of crypto-related firms that have come under attack in recent months. For instance, bridge protocol Nomad said in August that it lost nearly $200M from hackers in a security exploit. And some 8K digital wallets were drained after Solana's hack.
  • In February, DOJ arrests two for allegedly laundering $4.5B from crypto hack.

Comments

