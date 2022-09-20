Schmitt receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq
Sep. 20, 2022 4:45 PM ETSchmitt Industries, Inc. (SMIT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) said it had received written notice from Nasdaq Stock for not filing its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31 by September 13 as required for continued listing.
- Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days, or until November 13, 2022, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq rules.
- If Nasdaq accepts the plan, the Company will have until February 27, 2023 to regain compliance. I t plans to file the Form 10-K in October.
