Schmitt receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq

Sep. 20, 2022 4:45 PM ETSchmitt Industries, Inc. (SMIT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) said it had received written notice from Nasdaq Stock for not filing its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31 by September 13 as required for continued listing.
  • Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days, or until November 13, 2022, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq rules.
  • If Nasdaq accepts the plan, the Company will have until February 27, 2023 to regain compliance. I t plans to file the Form 10-K in October.

