Pulse Biosciences appoints Kevin Danahy as CEO; Darrin Uecker to serve as CTO
Sep. 20, 2022 4:54 PM ETPulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) said on Tuesday it had appointed former chief commercial officer, Kevin Danahy, as the Chief Executive Officer, while Chief Executive Officer Darrin Uecker will now serve as Chief Technology Officer.
- Robert Duggan has been appointed as Executive Chairman.
- Joe Talarico, who currently serves as Vice-President of North American Sales, will become Vice-President of Business Development.
- Duggan, the majority shareholder and Executive Chairman, and the Company have entered into a loan agreement in which Duggan has agreed to loan the Company $65M to fund its product development operations.
