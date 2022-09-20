JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon will express his opposition to increased capital requirements from regulators when he appears at the House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Wednesday.

"The continued upward trajectory of regulatory capital requirements on America's already fortified largest banks, particularly when not reflective of actual risk, is itself becoming a significant economic risk, because unrepresentative capital requirements erode banks' ability to meet customer needs," according to prepared remarks for Dimon's testimony.

He will point out that JPMorgan's (JPM) amount of required capital will be increased beyond the more than $200B it already sets aside in addition to loan loss reserves. He says the increase is occurring because long-needed adjustments haven't been made to "risk agnostic size-based factors in parts of the capital framework, like the GSIB (global systemically important bank) surcharge."

"This is bad for America, as it handicaps regulated banks at precisely the wrong time, causing them to be capital constrained and reduce growth in areas like lending, as the country enters difficult economic conditions," Dimon will say.

The JPM chief will also allude to criticism about banks using their money to pay higher dividends and buy back shares, saying that the company is accountable to shareholders. "Shareholder value is built only by maintaining a healthy and vibrant company, which means doing a good job taking care of your customers, employees, and communities. Shareholder value has increased because of — not in lieu of — a rejection of short-term thinking."

He will say JPMorgan (JPM) reinvests every dollar it can, "measured by tens of billions of dollars", into the company. Only after its investments in the company does it turn to paying a "sustainable dividend, followed by returning any remaining excess capital to shareholders — the real people that own our company."

In June, JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C) screened poorly in the Fed's 2022 stress test