Olink Holding partners with Discovery Life Sciences to establish commercial platform

Sep. 20, 2022 4:57 PM ETOlink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ:OLK), a Swedish company involved in the discovery of protein biomarkers, on Tuesday said it had entered into an agreement with Discovery Life Sciences to establish a commercial platform for proteomics.
  • Discovery runs a biospecimen and biomarker platform and operates biomarker service laboratories.
  • Proteomics refers to the study of proteomes - which are sets of proteins - and their structure, physiological role and functions.
  • As per the agreement, Discovery will offer Olink's technology to complement its genomic, cell biology and tissue biomarker services, OLK said in a statement.
  • U.S.-listed shares of OLK earlier closed +1.3% at $14.67.

