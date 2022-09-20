EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) said Tuesday it priced an underwritten public offering of $1B in aggregate principal amount of senior notes.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds to help fund the cash portion of its $5.2B acquisition of THQ Appalachia and THQ-XcL Holdings, which will be purchased 50-50 between cash and EQT common stock.

EQT (EQT) said previously that the assets acquired include 90K core net acres offsetting its existing core leasehold in West Virginia, which are expected to generate free cash flow at average natural gas prices above ~$1.35/MMBtu over the next five years.

EQT (EQT) management "continues to improve profitability prospects even if the rate of improvement has slowed from the initial plans," Long Player writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.