Hannan announces C$2.6 million strategic investment
Sep. 20, 2022 5:01 PM ETHannan Metals Ltd. (HANNF), HAN:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Hannan Metals Limited (OTCPK:HANNF) has announce that Teck Resources Limited has agreed to make a strategic investment in the Company by way of a private placement financing.
- Pursuant to the Private Placement, Teck will subscribe for 9,180,000 common shares at a price of $0.28 per Common Share.
- Michael Hudson, CEO, states, Teck's investment in Hannan is a demonstrable vote of confidence in the technical merits of the Company's projects as well as our team.
- Over the last two years Hannan has recognized the significant potential for large copper-gold-silver deposits in Peru and has aggressively staked a large and commanding top 10 tenure position in-country.
- Source: Press Release
Comments