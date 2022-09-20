SPAC North Mountain Merger to redeem public stock, cease operations

Sep. 20, 2022 5:06 PM ETNorth Mountain Merger Corp. (NMMC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • SPAC North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC) said Tuesday it will redeem all outstanding class A stock and cease all operations as it will not close an business combination within the required timeframe.
  • The per-share redemption price for the shares will be ~$10.
  • The balance of NMMC's trust account as of Jun. 30 was ~$132.4M.
  • NMMC expects to retain up to $100K of the trust account's interest and dividend income to pay dissolution costs.
  • As of business close on Sept. 30, the shares will be deemed cancelled and will only represent the right to receive the redemption amount.
  • There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions for NMMC's warrants, which will expire worthless.
  • NMMC and Corcentric, a payments and accounting solution provider, last month mutually agreed to end their plan to combine.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.