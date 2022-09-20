U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 1.03M barrels last week, API says
Sep. 20, 2022 5:05 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 1.035M barrels of oil for the week ending September 16.
Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.22M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 1.54M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 510K barrels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 2.2M-barrel increase, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.
November WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $84.25/bbl in electronic trading after settling Tuesday at $83.94/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ETF: (NYSEARCA:USO)
