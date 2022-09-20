The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 1.035M barrels of oil for the week ending September 16.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.22M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 1.54M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 510K barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 2.2M-barrel increase, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

November WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $84.25/bbl in electronic trading after settling Tuesday at $83.94/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

ETF: (NYSEARCA:USO)