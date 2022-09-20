U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 1.03M barrels last week, API says

Sep. 20, 2022 5:05 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 1.035M barrels of oil for the week ending September 16.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.22M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 1.54M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 510K barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 2.2M-barrel increase, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

November WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $84.25/bbl in electronic trading after settling Tuesday at $83.94/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

ETF: (NYSEARCA:USO)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.