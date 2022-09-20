North American Construction announces extended credit facility

Sep. 20, 2022
  • North American Construction (NYSE:NOA) said it had finalized an extension and amendment of its senior secured credit facility, under which the facility maturity date has been extended by one year with a new maturity date of October 8, 2025.
  • The Credit Facility maintains overall liquidity of $475 million while adjusting NACG’s borrowing capacity to $300 million (from $325 million) and increasing the allowance for equipment financing and joint venture financial support to $175 million (from $150 million).
  • This allocation allows for greater flexibility in operating joint ventures and higher capacity for low-cost equipment financing.

