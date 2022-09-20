Gamelancer gaming announces exit of NFT business and change the name of company

Sep. 20, 2022 5:39 PM ETGamelancer Gaming Corp. (WDRGF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Gamelancer Gaming Corp(OTCQB:WDRGF) has announces that it will take steps to write down its non-fungible token (NFT) assets and cease operating in the NFT market with a view of focusing its efforts on its other lines of business.
  • Gamelancer owns the largest network of gaming focused channels on TikTok globally.
  • Gamelancer is a media-first entertainment company helping brands and agencies engage the youth & young adult audience on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat." - Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO - Gamelancer Gaming Corp.
  • The Company is pleased to announce to change its name to "Gamelancer Media Corp.
  • The common shares are expected to commence trading under the new name "Gamelancer Media Corp." on or around September 27, 2022, under the Company's current symbol GMNG.
