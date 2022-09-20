Aurora Cannabis FQ4 net loss widens 362% on impairment charges
Sep. 20, 2022 5:43 PM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), ACB:CABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) saw its fiscal 2022 Q4 net loss balloon to C$618.8M from C$134M in the prior-year period as a result of non-cash impairment charges of C$505.1M.
- Those charges stemmed from changes in cannabis market conditions, and the capital market environment characterized by higher borrowing rates and lower foreign exchange rates.
- Net revenue fell 8% to C$50.2M year over year.
- Consumer cannabis net revenue was particularly hard hit as it declined 35% in the quarter to C$12.6M compared to FQ4 2021.
- Medical cannabis showed a modest 4% year-over-year increase.
- Aurora (ACB) ended FQ4 -- June 30, 2022 -- with C$488.8M in cash.
- Read Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Zaccardi's analysis of Aurora (ACB) just posted on Monday.
Comments (3)