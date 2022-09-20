Ra Medical Systems approves a 1-for-50 reverse stock split

Sep. 20, 2022 5:51 PM ETRa Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) on Tuesday said its shareholders had approved all three proposals at a special meeting, including a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
  • Shares of the micro-cap company jumped 14.2% to $0.16 after hours.
  • The company said its stock was expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the start of trading on Oct. 3.
  • The other two proposals that were approved at the special meeting were regarding a warrant exercise and an adjournment if necessary.
  • RMED also plans to file a proxy in the coming weeks for another special meeting to allow its shareholders to vote on its proposed merger with medical device company Catheter Precision.
  • The company announced the deal last week, sending its shares up more than 15%.

