Fennec wins FDA approval of Pedmark for chemotherapy-induced ototoxicity in children

Sep. 20, 2022

  • The FDA has approved Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Pedmark (sodium thiosulfate) as a treatment for platinum chemotherapy-induced ototoxicity (ear toxicity) in children.
  • The approval follows two Complete Response Letters from the agency, which accepted a refiled New Drug Application in April.
  • Pedmark is now the first approved treatment designed to prevent ototoxicity in children receiving platinum-based chemotherapy.
