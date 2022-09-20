Fennec wins FDA approval of Pedmark for chemotherapy-induced ototoxicity in children
Sep. 20, 2022 5:55 PM ETFennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC), FRX:CABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The FDA has approved Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Pedmark (sodium thiosulfate) as a treatment for platinum chemotherapy-induced ototoxicity (ear toxicity) in children.
- The approval follows two Complete Response Letters from the agency, which accepted a refiled New Drug Application in April.
- Pedmark is now the first approved treatment designed to prevent ototoxicity in children receiving platinum-based chemotherapy.
