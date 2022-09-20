NBC Sports Washington's sale to Monumental wrapped up

Sep. 20, 2022 6:32 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

A View Of The Comcast Center

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

  • NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has wrapped the sale of the rest of NBC Sports Washington to Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the owner of five Washington, D.C., teams including the NBA's Wizards and NHL's Capitals.
  • Monumental had held 33% of NBC Sports Washington that it acquired in 2016; it's now taken the other 67% for full ownership of the regional sports network.
  • As previously reported, NBCU will continue assisting in network operations by providing corporate and shared services for up to 18 months.
  • The channel's NBC Sports Washington name and branding will remain throughout the 2022-2023 season, but a rebrand is expected for the 2023-2024 seasons for the Capitals and Wizards.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.