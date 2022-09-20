NBC Sports Washington's sale to Monumental wrapped up
Sep. 20, 2022 6:32 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has wrapped the sale of the rest of NBC Sports Washington to Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the owner of five Washington, D.C., teams including the NBA's Wizards and NHL's Capitals.
- Monumental had held 33% of NBC Sports Washington that it acquired in 2016; it's now taken the other 67% for full ownership of the regional sports network.
- As previously reported, NBCU will continue assisting in network operations by providing corporate and shared services for up to 18 months.
- The channel's NBC Sports Washington name and branding will remain throughout the 2022-2023 season, but a rebrand is expected for the 2023-2024 seasons for the Capitals and Wizards.
