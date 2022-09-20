Höegh LNG Partners unitholders approve merger deal

Sep. 20, 2022 1:51 PM ETHöegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

FSRU Karunia Dewata floating vessel in Benoa Harbor, Bali, Indonesia.

ClaudineVM/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) common unitholders voted Tuesday to approve the merger deal with parent Höegh LNG Holdings, which previously agreed to acquire the partnership for $9.25/unit in cash.

The merger was first announced in December, with Höegh LNG offering $4.25/share, which was improved in May to $9.25; Höegh LNG already owned 45.7% of the common units.

The takeover sparked some controversy, as investors including Stifel analyst Ben Nolan argued the improved offer still undervalued the company.

Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) recently reported Q2 GAAP earnings of $0.28/share on revenues of $36.9M.

