Peloton's stock is still suffering from a post-pandemic hangover. Is now the time to buy?

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock is still suffering from a post-pandemic hangover, despite analysts predicting brighter days ahead for the connected fitness pioneer. Is now the time to buy?

A Time of Transition

Once trading at around $160 per share in late 2020, the stock closed at $9.05 on Wednesday. The shares have plunged oveer 70% year-to-date and nearly 20% over the past 30 days. In comparison, the S&P 500 has dropped 20% and 7%, respectively, during that period.

Peloton's drop has been fueled in part by disappointing earnings, with the fitness bike maker reporting a fiscal Q4 net loss of $1.24B in August and a fiscal Q3 net loss of $757M in March. Revenue has similarly dropped, deteriorating from $1.13B in fiscal Q2 to $964M in Q3 and $679M in Q4.

Despite this, many still see Peloton as a growth story, a pioneer and early leader in the emerging leisure space of connected fitness. In addition to Peloton's broad catalog of fitness content, bulls also point to opportunities for growth through apparel, accessory and subscription sales.

Bears, on the other hand, have warned that the Peloton craze has likely peaked and that the company faces multiple challenges in its quest to return to profitability, including rising costs, fallout from product recalls, and increased competition from reopened gyms and at-home fitness products.

In February, Peloton announced it had hired former Netflix and Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy as its new chief executive to help turn the company around, succeeding Peloton co-founder John Foley. Since then, the company has been busy executing a restructuring plan, including layoffs and ending in-house manufacturing.

Peloton has also been moving to expand its marketing reach. The stock rallied on Aug. 24 on news that Peloton products will be available through Amazon, a major shift for a company that had heretofore relied on selling its wares through its proprietary website and stores.

The stock took a hit the next day, however, after the company released a disappointing Q4 earnings report and an outlook that fell below Street estimates, due in part to slowed consumer demand. The company also announced it was undergoing a major restructuring to address such issues as excess inventory and supply chain problems.

The shares also fell on Aug. 30 when the company said it wouldn't be able to file its 10-Q on time due to accounting issues involving the restructuring.

The stock slid again on Sept. 12 after the company announced co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi were leaving the company, along with Peloton's chief commercial officer. Foley had been serving as executive chairman since stepping down as CEO in February, while Kushi had been chief legal officer. The departures also triggered speculation that Foley would sell his stake after a "cooling off" period.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the management shakeup was part of a broader effort by new CEO Barry McCarthy to "unwind" a business strategy put in place by Foley and his team that anticipated demand for the company's bikes and classes would continue to grow post-pandemic. Under McCarthy, the company has cut prices and unveiled an equipment rental program along with subscriptions for online fitness classes for people who don't own a Peloton.

Is PTON a Buy?

On average, Wall Street analysts rate Peloton a Buy. As of Sept. 20, of the 29 analysts tracked by SA, 14 rated it a Buy, 13 a Hold and two a Sell. SA contributors, meanwhile, rate the stock a Hold.

Analysts at Baird said in an Aug. 26 note that they were maintaining their Outperform rating on the stock as they believed Peloton was "making many of the right strategic moves," although lower demand and high embedded supply chain costs were "proving to be challenging."

"PTON remains a lower conviction idea, but in our view still presents a favorable risk-reward as the financial impact of current efforts become more clear," Baird added.

William Blair was also positive in their Aug. 25 note, maintaining their Outperform rating.

"Despite near-term volatility, we remain confident that the new CEO will execute on his outlined strategy, given his strong prior track record at both Spotify and Netflix," they wrote.

Truist Securities was less bullish, reiterating a Hold rating in their Aug. 25 note following earnings.

"While we see positive signs emerging with progress being made on stabilizing cash flow and liquidity, on supply chain issues, on LTV and on new model/product initiatives, much work remains to reposition PTON for profitable growth, which we don't expect until FQ4 2023," Truist said.

Oppenheimer was more optimistic in their note dated Sept. 19, which maintained their Outperform rating.

"While we still do not envision a quick snap back in results at Peloton," the analysts wrote, "we are increasingly of the view that under guidance of new CEO Barry McCarthy, underlying strategic positioning and financial and operational controls of Peloton are likely strengthening."

Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings, meanwhile, take a bearish view, rating the stock as a Sell. While the company got a C+ for revisions, it also received a D+ for growth, a D for momentum, and Fs for valuation and profitability, as of Sept. 20.

For a more a more bearish view of Peloton, check out Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira's "Peloton: This Change Was Needed". For a more neutral view, read SA contributor Dilantha De Silva's "The Outlook for Peloton Amid the Leadership Shakeup".