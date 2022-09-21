Ball enters into alliance with Boomerang Water
Sep. 21, 2022 1:38 AM ETBall Corporation (BALL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) and Boomerang Water LLC, a leader in sustainable water bottling technology forms partnership to bring consumers a sustainable way to stay hydrated.
- Boomerang Water's innovative new technology, paired with Ball's refillable aluminum bottles, meet growing demand for sustainable beverage packaging in venues such as resorts, cruise lines and campuses.
- Through its collaboration with Boomerang Water, Ball will provide aluminum bottles that will model what is possible in a closed loop system by being refilled, reused and ultimately recycled.
- The move will make the reusability and circularity of the aluminum bottles paired with a Boomerang system.
