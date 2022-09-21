Teck Resources reports Elkview plant outage
Sep. 21, 2022 1:45 AM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK), TCKRF, TECK.A:CA, TECK.B:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) notifies that there has been a structural failure of the plant feed conveyor belt at its Elkview steelmaking coal operation in the Elk Valley of British Columbia.
- Initial estimates are that production at Elkview Operations will be interrupted for 1-2 months as repairs are implemented.
- Elkview will reschedule planned plant maintenance to take advantage of plant downtime and mine operations will focus on pre-stripping during the outage.
- Assuming a two-month suspension of plant operations, Teck expects the impact on 2022 steelmaking coal production will be in the range of 1.5 million tonnes.
- Teck's third quarter steelmaking coal sales are now expected to be between 5.5 - 5.9 million tonnes versus our previously announced guidance range of 5.8 - 6.2 million tonnes.
