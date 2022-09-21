Alpine Immune Sciences prices $100M stock offering

Sep. 21, 2022 2:25 AM ETAlpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) has priced its underwritten public offering of 13.61M shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.35/share for expected gross proceeds to be ~$100.0M.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30 days to purchase up to an additional 2,040,900 shares of common stock at the public offering price.
  • All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are being sold by Alpine.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about September 23, 2022.
  • Shares are down 1.36% after-hours.
  • Earlier, Alpine Immune Sciences drops 13% after hours on $100M stock offering.

