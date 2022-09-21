Boeing to slash nearly 150 finance jobs in US
Sep. 21, 2022 4:01 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) intends to cut roughly 150 finance jobs in the U.S. as part of efforts to simplify its corporate structure, the Wall Street Journal's reports.
- The expected job eliminations follow earlier corporate staffing reductions in areas such as IT, the author notes.
- The company will reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Boeing said in statement.
- Some of the U.S. finance roles set to be cut this year would be relocated to India, and the company may make additional, similar cuts in the coming months, the author says, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Last month, the U.S. government approved the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner for delivery since 2021.
