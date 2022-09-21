Amgen, AstraZeneca's Tezspire for severe asthma gets approval in EU
Sep. 21, 2022 4:27 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN), AZNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Commission (EC) approved Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Tezspire as an add-on maintenance therapy for patients 12 years and older with severe asthma who are inadequately controlled despite high dose inhaled corticosteroids plus another medicinal product.
- Tezspire is approved in the U.S. and other countries for treating severe asthma, AstraZeneca said in a Sept. 21 press release.
- In July, a panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Tezspire (tezepelumab).
- The EC decision was backed by data from the PATHFINDER clinical trial program, which included a phase 3 trial called NAVIGATOR.
- The British pharma giant said that Tezspire is the first and only biologic approved in the EU for patients with severe asthma with no phenotype or biomarker limitations.
