Amgen, AstraZeneca's Tezspire for severe asthma gets approval in EU

Sep. 21, 2022 4:27 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN), AZNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

European union flag against parliament in Brussels

artJazz

  • The European Commission (EC) approved Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Tezspire as an add-on maintenance therapy for patients 12 years and older with severe asthma who are inadequately controlled despite high dose inhaled corticosteroids plus another medicinal product.
  • Tezspire is approved in the U.S. and other countries for treating severe asthma, AstraZeneca said in a Sept. 21 press release.
  • In July, a panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Tezspire (tezepelumab).
  • The EC decision was backed by data from the PATHFINDER clinical trial program, which included a phase 3 trial called NAVIGATOR.
  • The British pharma giant said that Tezspire is the first and only biologic approved in the EU for patients with severe asthma with no phenotype or biomarker limitations.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.