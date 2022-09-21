European stocks mixed as investors brace for Fed outcome

Sep. 21, 2022 4:26 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London +0.56%.

Germany -0.41%.

France -0.30%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 up 0.14%. Travel and leisure stocks fell while oil and gas stocks gains.

Fed countdown the main focus in Europe.

The day’s big news came as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization, putting the Russian economy and its people on a wartime footing as the conflict in Ukraine escalates.

Coming up in the session: UK September CBI trends total orders at 1000 GMT; US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 16 September at 1100 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than four basis point to 3.52%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than ten basis point to 1.84%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than six basis point to 3.23%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.