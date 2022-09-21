European stocks mixed as investors brace for Fed outcome

London +0.56%.

Germany -0.41%.

France -0.30%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 up 0.14%. Travel and leisure stocks fell while oil and gas stocks gains.

Fed countdown the main focus in Europe.

The day’s big news came as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization, putting the Russian economy and its people on a wartime footing as the conflict in Ukraine escalates.

Coming up in the session: UK September CBI trends total orders at 1000 GMT; US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 16 September at 1100 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than four basis point to 3.52%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than ten basis point to 1.84%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than six basis point to 3.23%.