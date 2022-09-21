European stocks mixed as investors brace for Fed outcome
London +0.56%.
Germany -0.41%.
France -0.30%.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 up 0.14%. Travel and leisure stocks fell while oil and gas stocks gains.
Fed countdown the main focus in Europe.
The day’s big news came as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization, putting the Russian economy and its people on a wartime footing as the conflict in Ukraine escalates.
Coming up in the session: UK September CBI trends total orders at 1000 GMT; US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 16 September at 1100 GMT.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than four basis point to 3.52%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than ten basis point to 1.84%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than six basis point to 3.23%.
