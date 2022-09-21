Thermo Fisher opens $160M Massachusetts facility to expand bioproduction capacity

Sep. 21, 2022

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) said on Sept. 20 that it opened a $160M facility in Chelmsford, Massachusetts for biologic materials needed to produce vaccines and therapies for cancer and other diseases.
  • The new 85K-square-foot facility is part of a larger $650M multi-year investment that the Waltham, Mass.-based life sciences company has planned to expand its bioprocessing production capabilities across 11 manufacturing sites in North America, Europe and Asia.
  • The technologies produced at the Chelmsford facility are used in the purification process of developing biotherapeutics and vaccines, Thermo Fisher said in a Sept. 20 press release.
  • The site will employ up to 250 people across different roles.

