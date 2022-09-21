Equinix joins NUS CERT to study hydrogen energy for data centers

  • Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has joined forces with the Centre for Energy Research & Technology (CERT) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) College of Design and Engineering to study technologies that make it possible to use hydrogen as a green fuel source.
  • By 2030, the company will keep working to improve the sustainability of digital infrastructure and achieve its science-based climate neutral targets.
  • Together, Equinix and CERT will be conducting a comprehensive analysis to compare two clean on-site power generation technologies for data centers of the future and will launch the world's first research project to compare the efficiency of proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells and fuel-flexible linear generator technologies.
  • The research collaboration will involve a holistic assessment of the suitability of these technologies for tropical data centers.
  • By driving innovation in Singapore, the Equinix and CERT partnership aims to accelerate disruptive technologies that can reduce the carbon footprint of global data centers, particularly in tropical locations.

