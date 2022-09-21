Spirit Aerosystems, Malaysia Airlines enter into pact for maintenance of 737NG Aircraft
Sep. 21, 2022 5:14 AM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) to develop maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the 737 Next Generation Aircraft.
- Per the terms, Spirit and MAB will start to jointly work on establishing repair services for nacelle and flight control surfaces to support the airline’s fleet and the planes of other operators before the end of 2022.
- “This is an important development as Spirit Aftermarket Services continues to expand service offerings to the important Asia-Pacific market,” said Kailash Krishnaswamy, Senior Vice President of Aftermarket Services for Spirit.
